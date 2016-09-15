Do you know the whereabouts of this wanted pair?

Login Register
Calderdale Police appealing for help from the public

Officers in Calderdale want to speak to Brandon Wadsworth, 19, and Lee Woodhead, 20
Officers in Calderdale want to speak to Brandon Wadsworth, 19, and Lee Woodhead, 20

Police have released the names of two men they want to speak to in connection with a number of house burglaries and allegations of vehicle crime offences in Calderdale.

Officers want to speak to Brandon Wadsworth, 19, and Lee Woodhead, 20, in connection with the allegations. They are known to often be in the company of a third male.

All the alleged offences have happened in the Calderdale area in the last 10 days.

Brandon Wadsworth is described as white, 5ft 9ins tall and of proportionate build. He has brown short straight hair and brown eyes. He speaks with a Yorkshire accent.

Brandon Wadsworth

Lee Woodhead is of a similar description to Brandon with light brown straight hair with a tidy parting and blue eyes. He speaks with a deep Yorkshire accent.

Lee Woodhead

Detective Inspector Dean McIntyre of Calderdale Police, said: “We need to trace these two as a matter of urgency. I would strongly urge anyone who sees them - either out and about or in a vehicle - not to approach them but to contact police immediately on 999 rather than approaching these individuals.”

In unrelated investigations, police would like to speak to the people pictured in the image gallery below. The people pictured in the images may be witnesses as well as suspects. If you recognise anyone, contact police on 101 quoting the reference number on the image caption.

Detectives hunt masked thugs after terrifying knifepoint robbery in Dewsbury

A motorist robbed after pulling over to send a text

