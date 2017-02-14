Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Listening to and correctly interpreting the sounds of blood flow in the lower limbs can help doctors diagnose heart problems.

Now an expert at the University of Huddersfield is to compile a digital library of artery sounds to aid fellow health professionals in spotting potential issues.

Andrew Sharpe, an advanced podiatrist with Southport and Ormskirk NHS Trust, obtained his qualifications at Huddersfield, where he is now a lecturer practitioner. Via a £10,000 grant from the Urgo Foundation, which funds innovative medical research, he is embarking on his new project.

Like others in his profession he uses the handheld Doppler ultrasound scanner, which he describes as a portable, non-invasive, quick and relatively cheap way of assessing limb arterial disease, known to be a precursor to cardiovascular disease such as heart attack and stroke, of which the first symptoms could be leg pain.

But he pointed out that a lack of accuracy, reliability or confidence on the part of the user can falsely reassure patients that there is no disease present, so that they miss out on potentially life-saving treatment.

Mr Sharpe said that the clinician was listening for three basic “phasing” sounds. To the layman it’s complex. But to experts it is about focusing on a very particular specific that determines the difference between a healthy artery and an unhealthy one that could indicate the possibility of cardiovascular problems.

“The issue that users face is the distinction between a clear double sound and a flat single sound,” said Mr Sharpe. “You are listening for that extra ‘blip’ and it is down to whether you pick it up.”

He added that confidence came from experience and practice - that

inexperience or lack of training sometimes mean that clinicians do not properly interpret what they hear and therefore miss the warning signs.

The grant will enable the construction of a digital database of the different foot and leg artery sounds - plus sounds from the groin and behind the knee - recorded during the Doppler ultrasound procedure. He will then select the best and most representative sounds and hold discussions with expert clinicians on how to interpret them.

Case histories accompanying each sound will form part of his library, which will be obtainable via the web. It is also planned to develop a smartphone app.

“Practitioners should already know what they are listening for. It will also be a self-teaching tool for an experienced clinician.”