While Christmas shoppers spring into a frenzy to buy the latest gadgets for under the tree, a consumer watchdog is urging them to remember their rights.

Customers are being urged to keep their receipts and seek redress from retailers selling faulty goods this festive season.

Kirklees Council deputy leader Clr Shabir Pandor and the Citizen’s Advice service are encouraging shoppers to get “switched on” to their rights on returns, repairs and replacements.

Research released by the organisation reveals 28% of people were initially turned away by stores when they confronted them over faulty goods, despite retailers having a responsibility to offer a solution.

But the survey also showed that persistence pays off, with 61% of cases being resolved.

Clr Pandor, who is on the West Yorkshire Trading Standards Committee, said: “Taking a responsible and proactive approach can help avoid difficulties further down the line, which is better for the business and the customer.

“Businesses that understand their customers’ rights can also expect repeated and trouble-free custom from them.”

Advice for shoppers unsure of their rights can be given for free on the Citizens Advice consumer service helpline on 03454 040506 or at www.citizensadvice.org.uk .