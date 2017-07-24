Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Do you get less petrol for your money if it’s hot? Does using your aircon use more fuel than opening the windows?

For every useful tip about summer motoring there’s another which is complete fiction.

To stop drivers wasting their time and money Scrapcarcomparison.co.uk has published a list of 10 commonly held beliefs about driving during the hotter months.

While some of these are complete nonsense there are a couple which are actually true.

- Do you get more fuel for your money if you buy it when it’s cooler?

Fuel is denser when temperatures are cooler, so you’d get more fuel per gallon into your car. But fuel is stored in underground tanks at fuel stations meaning the density remains almost the same regardless of the surface temperature.

- Does using my car’s air conditioning use more fuel than having the windows open?

No. While using the aircon will make your car thirstier driving with the windows open makes your vehicle less aerodynamic and increases drag, thus your car has to work harder to achieve the same speeds.

- Can I put water in the car radiator rather than coolant?

Not anymore. Coolant has anti-corrosion or anti-wear additives which will help your cooling system. If you dilute the coolant with water it could freeze in winter and wreck your vehicle’s cooling system.

- If there’s a thunderstorm can I be electrocuted in my car?

The metal part of your vehicle will shield you from electricity and as long as you are not touching any metal part of the car you should be ok. Oh... and don’t use your mobile phone; it also conducts electricity.

- Do my tyres wear quicker when the road is hot?

Yes. Hot tarmac coupled with the friction caused by speed means your tyres will wear out more quickly. The opposite is true when it’s wet.

- Is using my mobile phone while fuelling actually dangerous?

Probably not. Scientific testing has not established a dangerous link between mobile phones and fuel vapours. However, you must abide by notices displayed at the petrol station.

- Can I cook an egg on the bonnet of my car?

Not in the UK. It rarely reaches more than 30°C here and an egg won’t cook at 35°C. You may be able to in the Sahara or Death Valley.