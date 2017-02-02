Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It could be a dream business opportunity for someone with a love for cats AND dogs.

The owners of Holmfirth Boarding Kennels and Cattery, Jonathan and Elaine Saunders, are retiring after over 25 years running the business, which is now for sale for “offers over £1m”.

It comes with a five-bedroom family home, stables, around eight acres of land and in a woodland setting described as “idyllic”.

(Photo: Redwoods Dowling Kerr)

The main residence, Wood Cottage, dates back to the 1700s and has seen life as a pub and a hotel whose customers included the artist LS Lowry.

(Photo: Redwoods Dowling Kerr)

The sales details says: “Having been in present ownership for over 25 years, this well known business has acquired a truly enviable reputation and therefore boasts an extensive and loyal customer base, enjoying frequent referrals and recommendations.

(Photo: Redwoods Dowling Kerr)

The estate agent says the business can be further developed.

The sales details adds: “Holmfirth Boarding Kennels and Cattery is successful due to its good name and there is a genuine opportunity for purchasers to continue to build and develop the business, from the existing customer base with the opportunity to offer doggie day care, introduce grooming, an on-site retail shop and also boarding of smaller animals such as rabbits and birds.”

(Photo: Redwoods Dowling Kerr)

The house, kennels and cattery are off Greenfield Road, near The Huntsman Inn.

* For details contact Redwoods Dowling Kerr on 01772 399201.