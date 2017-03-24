The poem Roxy's mum chose to be read out at her daughter's funeral

Heartbroken friends and family gathered today for the funeral service took place of a homeless young woman whose premature death touched hundreds of hearts.

Roxanne Davis, known as Roxy, died aged 28 at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary after contracting pneumonia.

Hundreds of people paid tribute to well-known Roxy on Facebook after news of her death on March 5 circulated on social media.

Hannah McKerchar, humanist celebrant at Huddersfield Crematorium, told mourners: “The loss of someone so early in their life is so much harder to bear than someone who dies at a great age.

“Roxy may no longer be here but she will always be part of you family and friendship groups.”

She said Roxy’s mother, Jo Davis, from Clayton West, described her daughter as a “perfect baby and bright as a little button.”

In a tribute from her three aunties, Linda, Karen and Pat Clay Davis, 37, from Barnsley, they described Roxy’s idyllic childhood with happy afternoons spent in Grimethorpe Wood and saying she had a “big circle of friends”.

Ms McKerchar revealed she had got married to a man called Jason in August 2010 after falling in love and he had given her a puppy, Bonnie, who became an inseparable companion.

She added: “Roxy faced more than her fair share of challenges in her nearly 29 years but she always had a smile on her face and she was generous even though she had so little to give.

“Many people feel pain at her tragic death including her family who feel her loss most keenly.”

Roxy's order of service included two poems from her aunties and uncles, and from her mum, which were read out by Ms McKerchar.

And in an almost unbearably poignant passage she recalled her mother Jo’s overpowering joy at her daughter’s birth.

She said: “I remember that day when I heard your first cry, that perfect cherub face, your pretty little nose. My whole world changed that day. My heart felt that it would burst with joy, you made me so proud.

“You grew up in to the kindest most generous young woman. When you disappeared, where did you go?"

And she described Roxy’s final hours in hospital saying: “I remember sitting by your bedside listening to beeps and buzzers hoping that you would wake up again.

“I stroked your hair as you slipped away. I am going to miss you so very, very much, Roxy.”