Are you a micro-criminal?
A survey has revealed a wave of tiny crimes sweeping the nation, from abusing supermarket self-checkouts to lying about your age for a better deal.
Pollsters YouGov have found that 74% of British people are ‘micro-criminals.’
The most commonly committed micro-crime is paying someone cash-in-hand knowing that they won’t pay tax, with 43% of us confessing to this micro-crime.
After this, the next most commonly committed micro-crimes were illegally streaming (28%) and downloading (25%) TV shows, movies or music.
Unsurprisingly, younger people are far more likely to have done this, with 57% of 18-24-year-olds admitting to illegal streaming and 48% admitting to illegal downloading, compared to respectively just 8% and 6% of those over the age of 65.
Supermarkets can rest assured that their self-service checkouts aren’t a beacon for criminals as the least commonly committed micro-crime on the list was putting a product through on a self-service till for less than it should actually cost, with just 9% of people admitting to this – and only 1% saying they did it frequently.
The loss of plastic bags should be of more concern to the supermarkets, with 17% of people saying they have taken a plastic bag without paying for it. YouGov predicts we’re stealing £4.2m worth of plastic bags a year.
Here are the 10 most common micro-crimes:
- Paid someone cash-in-hand so that it costs less, knowing they won’t pay tax: 43%
- Illegally streamed TV shows, movies or music: 28%
- Illegally downloaded TV shows, movies or music: 25%
- Avoided paying for a fare on public transport: 24%
- Told someone a food order was take away rather than eat-in because it costs less: 22%
- Lied about your own age/situation to get a cheaper deal on something: 19%
- Taken a plastic bag at a supermarket without paying for it: 17%
- Lied about your child’s age to get a cheaper deal on something: 16%
- Refilled your drink without paying extra: 16%
- Eaten loose fruit/pic n’ mix at a store without paying for it: 12%.#
How many are you guilty of?
Today's top stories