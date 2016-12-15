Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A retired teacher has stepped down as a magistrate after 33 years.

Sylvia Nutbrown, of Lepton, was presented with an engraved glass vase and a certificate by Christine Mills, chairman of the bench at Kirklees Magistrates Court in recognition of her years of service. Mrs Nutbrown, who taught at several primary schools in Kirklees, was appointed a magistrate in 1983.

Recalling her decision, she said: “One always wants to serve the community and I thought it was a suitable way to serve. The people of Huddersfield are lucky to have a court system that is efficient and fair as we have in Kirklees. All the staff and the magistrates are the best you can find.”

Mrs Nutbrown said she was looking forward to spending more time with her husband Frank, a retired headteacher, and her five grandchildren.