Alas the paper tenner - I knew it well.

Now the new plastic £10 note has been jettisoned into circulation the old tenner is to be withdrawn.

The Bank of England officially withdraws the paper note featuring Charles Darwin on March 1, 2018 after which it will cease to be legal tender.

If you still have the old tenner past this date the Bank of England, in the City of London, will swap your out-of-date paper for a crisp, new plastic £10 note featuring author Jane Austin. You can do it in person or send it to the address below.

Your local bank may also swap it for you.

(Image: PA)

The new plastic £10 note became legal tender on September 14 and it estimated that about 55% of tenners in circulation are the new polymer version. Approximately 359 million paper £10 notes are estimated to still be in circulation.

The new plastic notes are considered tear-proof, waterproof and expected to last around five years. However the introduction of the new material caused some controversy when it was revealed that the polymer used contained traces of animal fat - or fallow - and were unsuitable for vegetarians. However the Bank of England made the decision to keep the notes in circulation.

The new note is also the first Bank of England note which helps blind and partially sighted users with an identifiable raised print in the top left corner.

The old style £5 note went out of circulation in May, and the old round pound coin has now been replaced with the new 12-sided version.

People who still have paper £5 notes can exchange them at the Bank of England in person, or via post by completing a form and sending the note to:

Department NEX, Bank of England, Threadneedle Street, London, EC2R 8AH.