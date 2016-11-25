Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s a little-known painting hanging in a little-known gallery by a very well-known artist.

Lowry’s painting of Huddersfield sits in an unassuming corner of the town’s art gallery above the library – so unassuming you wouldn’t know it was painted by one of the world’s most famous 21st century artists.

L S Lowry is most synonymous with his depictions of working class Manchester and his “matchstick figures” but he was a regular visitor to Huddersfield and greatly admired by Harold Wilson.

His 1965 oil painting of Chapel Hill, as seen from what is now the ring road, shows children playing while towering mills smoke away in the background.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Share this video Watch Next

On the horizon, the outline of iconic and now partially demolished Newsome Mills can be seen.

The Examiner posted the image on Facebook to the intrigue of our readers.

Karen McKinna pointed out: “If he was at that spot today Wilkos would be behind him and he could pop to the Rat & Ratchett just down the hill on the right for a pint.”

Will Basnett commented the 60s scene “looked better then than it does now”, while Elaine Neill said a building in the background was the former Royal Oak pub, owned by her father.

The painting can currently be bought as a Christmas card from Huddersfield Art Gallery.