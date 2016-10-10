Login Register
Do you recognise this collection of stolen jewellery, found dumped in Milnsbridge?

  • Updated
  • By

Collection includes 1929 swimming medal

Items found in a rucksack in Milnsbridge
Items found in a rucksack in Milnsbridge

Do you recognise this collection of jewellery – including a 1929 swimming medal – found dumped in a rucksack in Huddersfield.

Police are appealing for information so that the items can be handed back to their rightful owner.

Sadly, some of the jewellery boxes were empty when discovered in a Nike rucksack in Milnsbridge .

Some of the items found in Milnsbridge
Some of the items found in Milnsbridge

A police spokesman said the collection had been outside for some time before they were found.

The spokesman said: “Does anyone recognise this collection of jewellery, cutlery and empty jewellery boxes?

A swimming medal, dated 1929 and awarded to J Waddington
A swimming medal, dated 1929 and awarded to J Waddington

“They were found dumped in a Nike rucksack in Milnsbridge and have been outside for some time judging by the damp and collection of snails and creepy crawlies.

“We have cleaned them up as best we can but we’d like to find the owner and identify if they have been stolen in a burglary.

Swimming medal awarded to J Waddington in 1929
Swimming medal awarded to J Waddington in 1929

“Among the items is a swimming medal with the old Huddersfield Council crest, and the name J WADDINGTON. It’s dated 1929 and was awarded for swimming two miles in open water.”

If anyone recognises these items, call 101 and quote property number 13/16/485364.

