A man wanted by police over a massive drugs supply ring could be in West Yorkshire or Manchester.

National Crime Agency investigators have released a CCTV image of Ian Allen who they believe is linked to a serious organised crime gang bringing drugs into the UK.

The appeal comes after a Border Force raid resulted in the seizure of 40kg of cocaine near Calais, France, in June 2017, which if cut and sold could be worth £4.8 million.

The haul was concealed in a false floor inside freight crates and was destined for a freight forwarding company based near Manchester Airport.

Investigators have linked Allen to accepting 118 previous consignments which made exactly the same journey.

NCA operations manager Jon Hughes said: “We suspect that the organised criminals responsible for this smuggling attempt are behind a significant number of previous importations, potentially involving close to five tonnes of illegal drugs shipped into the UK.

“Ian Allen may be an alias but we do know that this individual has extensive links to Manchester and West Yorkshire.

“It is important we speak to him as part of this investigation and we would urge anyone who has any information about his whereabouts to come forward.”

Anyone with information can call the National Crime Agency on 0370 496 7622 or the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.