Do you recognise robber targeting teenagers in Brighouse?

West Yorkshire Police have issued a warning after a series of robberies and attacks on teenagers in Brighouse.

Five 16-year-old boys were robbed and assaulted in three separate incidents over the past week.

Officers have released an e-fit of a suspect, believed to be the same man.

The first robbery happened in Church Lane at 11.30am on Monday when a boy was approached by a man who demanded his phone and cash.

Two boys were approached 20 minutes later near the M&Co store, and were threatened and assaulted, with one suffering minor injuries.

A further incident occurred on Thursday on the canal towpath near Blakeley’s fish and chip shop in Canal Street.

Police

The two boys were approached by a man who made threats and then searched their rucksacks.

Police have described the suspect as aged 18 to 20, approximately 5ft 10in tall with short, dark hair.

He is thought to have a ‘tribal’ tattoo on the left side of his neck and wore a dark hooded top.

Det Con Natasha Wilson, of Calderdale CID, said: “Whilst no one has been seriously injured, clearly these have been frightening incidents for the victims.

“We are appealing for anyone who has any information about any of these three incidents, or who can help identify the person in the e-fit.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Wilson via 101 quoting incident 13160428374.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

