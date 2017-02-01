Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives have released an e-fit image of a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault in Huddersfield.

An 18-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in Wakefield Road, Huddersfield, at 2.30pm on Friday January 20.

Details of the incident have only just been made public to urge witnesses to come forward.

The suspect is described as white, aged between 30 and 35 years old, 5ft 8in tall, of slim build with short dark brown hair with facial stubble. He was wearing a green coat and light blue jeans.

PC Caron Park, of Kirklees Safeguarding Unit, said: “I would appeal to anyone who can assist us in determining the identity of the man in the e-fit to speak to police.

“Also, I would appeal to anyone who may have been in and around the Wakefield Road area of Huddersfield on Friday January 20 and may have seen or heard anything, or anyone who may have any information about this incident to come forward. Enquiries are ongoing.”

In unrelated investigations, police would like to speak to the people pictured in the image gallery below. The people pictured in the images may be witnesses as well as suspects. If you recognise anyone, contact police on 101 quoting the reference number on the image caption.