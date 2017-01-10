Stolen jewellery has been recovered from a pawnbrokers in Halifax .
Police are now hoping to return the items to their owners.
Det Con Craig Aubrey, of Halifax CID, said: “These items were recovered from a local pawnbrokers and it is believed they were stolen in a house burglary.
“There’s a single gold chain pawned in Halifax in mid-August and a hat pin, cross pendant and two plain gold necklaces which were pawned towards the end of September.
“The items may have great sentimental value.”
Contact Halifax CID on 101.