Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Stolen jewellery has been recovered from a pawnbrokers in Halifax .

Police are now hoping to return the items to their owners.

Det Con Craig Aubrey, of Halifax CID, said: “These items were recovered from a local pawnbrokers and it is believed they were stolen in a house burglary.

“There’s a single gold chain pawned in Halifax in mid-August and a hat pin, cross pendant and two plain gold necklaces which were pawned towards the end of September.

“The items may have great sentimental value.”

Contact Halifax CID on 101.