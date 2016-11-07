Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Yobs have attacked a house in Batley again.

Thugs set a car on fire and returned the following night, throwing stones at the front window.

Police have released CCTV of men they want to speak to.

The house in Track Road was targeted overnight on Wednesday, September 28 when the car was set on fire.

Yobs returned at 3am on Friday, September 30 when they hurled stones at the window.

Police say there was a spate of similar attacks in April and June when a car was also damaged. Two men attacked the car with a rock.

Police released images from the CCTV and PC Chris Birkenshaw, of Batley and Spen Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We are investigating these incidents and would like to speak to anyone who can identify the men pictured or who has information about these offences.

“There is no obvious reason why this household has been targeted in this way and we are extremely keen to locate and take action against those responsible.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact PC Birkenshaw at Batley and Spen Neighbourhood Policing Team via 101 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.