Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Do you remember these old Huddersfield Examiner badges?

  • By

Reader Mark Boswell found the two orange ones on the market - but nobody knows what the blue one is!

Do you remember these old Examiner badges?

These badges must be collectors’ items by now!

Reader Mark Boswell found the two orange badges in a box at Huddersfield Open Market.

The blue badge was found in a desk in the Examiner newsroom - but nobody knows what it was given out for!

The Examiner’s former news editor Neil Atkinson, who retired earlier this year, said: “There was a promotions department at the Examiner for many years and badges like the orange one were given out at the various galas and carnivals that the team attended.

“The Say No To Strangers was backing for a campaign I sorted. I was part of the Huddersfield Crime Prevention Panel and the newspaper supported a few projects. The dog was the Examiner Newshound - a lifesize mascot that toured schools.”

However, even Neil, who had worked at the Examiner over the past five decades, didn’t know what the blue badge was for!

Can you help? Email editorial@examiner.co.uk.

Today's top stories

Leeds 0-1 Town: 5 things we learned Mangle-Wurzle given more time Homes and school plan for golf course Red Arrows swoop over M62 house
1 of 4

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Independent Police Complaints Commission WILL investigate Sheepridge dog attack

Probe launched over police decision to return seized dog to its owner

Related Tags

Places
Huddersfield Open Market
Huddersfield

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

New building for Polyseam, St. Andrew's Road, Aspley, Huddersfield
  1. Huddersfield
    Polyseam factory takes shape in St Andrew's Road — with 50 new jobs on the way
  2. Royal Mail
    Is 7pm too late to get your post? Denby Dale street at 'back of queue'
  3. Slaithwaite
    'I had a complete breakdown — I didn't know my name': How Shabang helped mum in crisis battle postnatal depression
  4. Huddersfield
    Dashcam captures frightening overtake by Skoda driver in Ripponden
  5. Kirklees Council
    Roadworks on Wakefield Road set to last for weeks

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent