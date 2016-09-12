Do you remember these old Huddersfield Examiner badges?

Do you remember these old Examiner badges?

These badges must be collectors’ items by now!

Reader Mark Boswell found the two orange badges in a box at Huddersfield Open Market.

The blue badge was found in a desk in the Examiner newsroom - but nobody knows what it was given out for!

The Examiner’s former news editor Neil Atkinson, who retired earlier this year, said: “There was a promotions department at the Examiner for many years and badges like the orange one were given out at the various galas and carnivals that the team attended.

“The Say No To Strangers was backing for a campaign I sorted. I was part of the Huddersfield Crime Prevention Panel and the newspaper supported a few projects. The dog was the Examiner Newshound - a lifesize mascot that toured schools.”

However, even Neil, who had worked at the Examiner over the past five decades, didn’t know what the blue badge was for!

Can you help? Email editorial@examiner.co.uk.