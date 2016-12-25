Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Plenty of puppies find homes at this time of year - but these pooches are also looking for love.

Dogs Trust Leeds wants to highlight these six loving pets who are in need of a home and a family to call their own.

Whilst millions of families enjoy their Christmas with their canine companions, the Dogs Trust Leeds team will be making sure that those without a home of their own have the best time possible. Here are a few that have their paws crossed in the hope that they start 2017 with a place on a comfy sofa.

Rita, five, Akita

(Photo: Dogs Trust Leeds)

Rita’s story : Rita may be a big girl but she is very laid back and a dream to walk, simply happy to walk alongside you taking in everything the world around her has to offer. She can be shy but shows her true personality when she gets to know you and is very playful! She will definitely enjoy your company if you have a tennis ball or her favourite foodie treats!

Dream home: Rita would suit an adult only home and would prefer to be the only dog. Her owners will need to groom her to keep her beautiful coat in tip-top condition. When she is settled in she will be fine to be left home alone to relax for short periods.

Desmond, three, Staffordshire Bull Terrier







Desmond’s story : Desmond was sadly found as a stray after being involved in a road traffic accident so the team would love to find him the loving home he deserves. He is full of energy and always more than ready to head out on a long walk. He has a big personality but can be a little wary when he first meets new people. However, once he knows you, he is a loyal companion.

Dream home: Desmond is looking for a quiet adult only home and although he gets on great with other dogs he can be very excitable so would probably be best as the only dog!

Poppy, one, crossbreed

Poppy’s story : Poor Poppy has been passed around a lot in her short life but she and her friends at Dogs Trust are hoping that she has a fun-filled, stable life ahead of her with a wonderful family. She is a real live wire so she is learning lots of new things as she likes a challenge and her biggest love in life is tennis balls!

Dream home: Poppy likes to be on the go and has her paws crossed for an active family that can keep up with her and continue with training. She isn’t keen on sharing the spotlight so would like a home without children and, at least for the time being, no other dogs.

Gizmo, two, crossbreed



Gizmo’s story : Gizmo found himself homeless in July after sadly his owners became ill and could no longer give him the time they knew he needed. He is clever, playful and energetic but he can be shy at first, especially with male two-legged friends.

Dream home: As Gizmo is still young, he needs an active owner and someone who will give him time to settle in and understand he is in his forever home. He would benefit from some basic training to help him become the best he can be and would thrive in a quiet home without children.

Spike, 15 months, crossbreed

Spike’s story: Young Spike found himself homeless last month and the team are hoping that it won’t be long before he finds new owners who love to play with this bouncy boy. His favourite pastime is playing fetch and he would benefit from a secure garden to play in where he could perhaps play ‘hide and seek’ games to keep not only his legs but his mind active too, as he’s a clever boy.

Dream home: Spike would love to become part of a family, especially one with older children so he can join in all the fun on offer. He would probably be best as the only dog in the home as he is young and very excitable and he would thrive with owners who are happy to keep his body and brain busy!

Aston, nine, Weimaraner

Aston’s story: Aston is looking for his forever home with three-year-old Pointer, Kayla, as they are very attached to each other. They arrived at Dogs Trust Leeds through no fault of their own and although Aston is an Older Age Pooch (OAP) he is still energetic so walking them together is not for the faint hearted!

Dream home: They can live with older children and at first will need someone at home for most of the day until they settle in and understand that they are staying together forever with their new family.

If you think you could offer any of these dogs their ideal homes, please call the centre on 0300 303 0292 or visit them at Woodlands Farm, York Road, Leeds, LS15 4NL. The Rehoming Centre is open Friday-Monday 12pm-4pm and 12pm-7.30pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays. It is closed on Wednesdays. You can find out more at www.dogstrust.org.uk