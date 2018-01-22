Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The snow is quickly vanishing revealing hundreds of new potholes across Huddersfield’s roads.

Even the main road such as Leeds Road near Syngenta now have new holes appearing.

It seems the water has worked itself into the cracks in the roads and then made them crumble as it has expanded into ice.

A Kirklees Council spokesperson said: “The council looks after a network of 1,200 miles of roads. There have been 121 potholes reported by members of the public or identified by our highway safety inspectors in just two days. This is not unusual after a period of bad weather.

“These are all inspected to check the level of danger and scheduled for repair accordingly. Dangerous potholes will be repaired first and our aim is to ensure all none dangerous potholes are repaired as soon as possible after that. Our current policy is to carry out reported repairs within ward areas at the same time to avoid repeat trips to the same place.”

Potholes can be reported via the Kirklees website www.kirklees.gov.uk/reportit

Examiner reader Rob Mallinson said potholes on Leeds Road near Syngenta next to ongoing gasworks threw him off his bike.

He said: “Thankfully nothing was coming the other way but a fair bit of damage to my bike too.”

Examiner readers have reported problems all around town.

Jules Larum: Warneford Road in Cowlersley has about six really bad potholes with more just starting to form as the road breaks up further. The whole road has needed resurfacing badly for years.

Chris Headford added: Warneford Road has to be the worst road surface in Huddersfield and been like it for over 20 years.

Sam Nash: The one at the bottom of Hoyle House Fold in Linthwaite is deep enough to hold a traffic cone.

Angela Smith added: The Colne Street area of Aspley is just one big mass of potholes - some so wide and deep you can see the cobbles of olden days.

Jenna Taylor: Friar place in Bradley is ridiculous - so many big deep holes.

Graeme Hannam: Cross Lane in Primrose Hill has more potholes than in the Yorkshire Dales.

Rebecca Robshaw: Scar Lane in Golcar is just ridiculous.

Ben Lewis: Massive one just before Cooper Bridge scrapyard.

Michael Tyler: It’s like groundhog day. People demanding more salt is thrown on the road every time there is a frost. Then, days later, all of a sudden all these potholes appear.

Nikki Hanson: The more people who report potholes the quicker they get fixed. No point thinking someone else has reported them because everyone else may think that and they then go unreported.