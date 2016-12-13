Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A missing teenager who was last seen in Huddersfield on Sunday has been found.

Lilibeth Ambler-Lomax, 13, was last seen by her father at Huddersfield Railway Station.

She was due to get a train to York but the Tadcaster teenager failed to return home.

Police said tonight that Lilibeth has now been found safe.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Lilibeth was located by police officers from North Yorkshire Police at a bus station in Leeds just after 4pm on 13 December 2016, after travelling north on a bus from the south west.

"Our thanks go to the media and members of the public who have shared our appeal or called in with information. Your assistance is greatly appreciated."