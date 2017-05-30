Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man in his 30s was in a “serious but stable” condition in hospital after his motorbike crashed into a wall in Meltham.

The crash happened at around 11.35pm on Huddersfield Road at the junction with Meltham Mills Road, and involved a white Suzuki GSXR motorbike.

The motorbiker was travelling in the direction of Huddersfield town centre when it was in collision with a wall.

The rider, a man in his 30s, suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital in a ‘stable’ condition.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who saw the motorbike in the area prior to the collision to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should contact the Safer Roads Team on 101, quoting reference 13170242569.