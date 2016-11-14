Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It was a bit too cloudy over Huddersfield but photographers in other parts of Yorkshire produced some out of this world pictures.

There were some wonderful shots of the supermoon over Sheffield and plenty from East Yorkshire.

Photographers took to social media to publish their photographs.

Photographer Mike Sibley captured the moon's troughs and peaks above Hedon, East Yorkshire.

And snapper Carl Milner caught a lovely image of the moon peeping through the clouds in Leeds.

Lana, a twitter user in Selby, caught several shots between the clouds.

Nicky Busby, a photographer based in Leeds, took a great photograph over her home city.

Did you get a good shot of the supermoon over Huddersfield - or elsewhere?

