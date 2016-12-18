Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have appealed for witnesses after a woman was forcibly taken from her workplace by a man.

The 20-year-old woman was taken fron her workplace at Titanic Mills at Linthwaite and dragged on foot into woods before re-emerging in Golcar. The police helicopter was scrambled to join a search by officers on foot and in patrol cars looking for the 20-year-old woman, who was later found safe and well. A 24-year-old man has been arrested and is in police custody.

Det Insp Seth Robinson, of Huddersfield CID , said: “We would appeal for anyone who may have seen this couple in the Linthwaite, Golcar or Milnsbridge areas yesterday tea-time.”

The woman was wearing a black jacket and brown trousers. The man is described as white, of slim build and 5ft 9ins with dark brown, short hair and a tattoo on the right side of his neck. He was wearing a black hooded top and dark tracksuit bottoms.

Phone 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.