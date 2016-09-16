A family are offering a £200 reward after their pet parrot went missing.

Marley, the five-year-old African grey, escaped from Lynden and Hayley Vann’s home in Woodkirk, near Dewsbury , on Thursday evening.

The couple had moved into their new home on Leeds Road with their three daughters Molly, 10, Amelia, seven, and Poppy, four, when Marley made his break for freedom.

The three youngsters have been left devastated by his disappearance, and fear for his welfare as he has a possibly deadly heart condition.

Marley can be spotted for his unique tail feathers and is known for whistling the McDonalds “I’m lovin’ it” theme tune.

He also chirps “come here” to people.

Lyndon, 40, said: “We had just brought him to the new home and opened his cage to feed him when he flew out at about 5pm.

Marley the missing parrot

“He flew towards Dewsbury, but he could be anywhere. He’s capable of flying as far as Manchester.

“We are really worried for him because he has a heart condition, and if someone finds him and tries to breed from him that could kill him.

“He’s quite timid and if he gets frightened it could trigger his heart.”

The couple are urging residents to check their gardens and trees, where Marley may have taken refuge.

Lynden added: “My daughters are devastated. Marley rules the roost.”

Anyone who sees Marley is urged to contact Lynden on 07500 220582 or police on 101 quoting reference 13160399917.