Detectives have issued a fresh appeal to put a man back behind bars – after six months on the run.

Ben France, 26, has been wanted on recall to prison since June.

He was serving a sentence for wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. He also has a previous conviction for burglary.

He was jailed at Leeds Crown Court in June, 2015 after a man’s jaw was broken in two places after an attack outside the Royal pub in Scar Lane, Milnsbridge, in November, 2014.

France, formerly of Longwood, was jailed for 27 months.

He is described as white, 6ft tall with short brown hair and is usually unshaven.

He is known to have links to parts of the Colne Valley, including Golcar and Milnsbridge.

Police have urged people not to approach him but to contact them immediately if he is seen.

Det Insp Ian Mottershaw, of Kirklees District Safeguarding Unit, said: “We are continuing our appeal to members of the public for any information about the whereabouts of Ben France to contact police.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kirklees police via 101 quoting 13160329747 or alternatively contact independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously if necessary, on 0800 555111.