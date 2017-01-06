Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This silver fox has escaped from an animal centre in Kirklees.

The fox called Jerry has vanished from Ponderosa rural therapeutic centre and is now on the run.

He is just seven months old and shares a cage with his twin brother, Bambi, but it’s not clear how he got out.

He’s thought to have escaped on Wednesday morning and was last spotted in the Staincliffe area of Dewsbury.

The centre has a wide range of animals from all over the world, ranging from the tropical jungles of Brazil to the sandy plains of Australia.

Farm manager Eve Fern said: “Jerry is not considered dangerous having the temperament of a native fox; however please do not approach him.”

Instead, please call 07720 263 537 or 07970 924 297.