Have you seen this man? West Yorkshire Police release e-fit of suspect in Birkby car robbery

  By

The incident took place on Stanwell Avenue on September 6 at 5.40pm

E-fit of a suspect involved in a robbery of a blue VW Golf R on Stanwell Avenue in Birkby on September 6

A hunt has begun to find a robber who stole a car from a man in Birkby.

West Yorkshire Police have issued an e-fit of a suspect who threatened a 32-year-old with violence before stealing his blue VW Golf R on Stanwell Avenue on September 6.

The crime took place at around 5.40pm.

The robber has been described as an Asian male of mid-build in his mid twenties.

He is said to be about 6ft tall and has short dark hair.

He was wearing a blue and black hooded top.

Stanwell Avenue, Birkby

Anyone with information about the suspect or who saw the vehicle after it was stolen is asked to contact DC 6676 Coates at Kirklees District CID on 101.

They should quote crime reference 13160385129 or to call the independent charity Crimestoppers, who can be contacted anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

In unrelated investigations, police would like to speak to the people pictured in the image gallery below. The people pictured in the images may be witnesses as well as suspects. If you recognise anyone, contact police on 101 quoting the reference number on the image caption.

Great work done by Shabang helps mum Frightening attack in Dewsbury Denby Dale street's last post Do you believe in UFOs?
