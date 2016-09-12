E-fit of a suspect involved in a robbery of a blue VW Golf R on Stanwell Avenue in Birkby on September 6

A hunt has begun to find a robber who stole a car from a man in Birkby.

West Yorkshire Police have issued an e-fit of a suspect who threatened a 32-year-old with violence before stealing his blue VW Golf R on Stanwell Avenue on September 6.

The crime took place at around 5.40pm.

The robber has been described as an Asian male of mid-build in his mid twenties.

He is said to be about 6ft tall and has short dark hair.

He was wearing a blue and black hooded top.

Stanwell Avenue, Birkby

Anyone with information about the suspect or who saw the vehicle after it was stolen is asked to contact DC 6676 Coates at Kirklees District CID on 101.

They should quote crime reference 13160385129 or to call the independent charity Crimestoppers, who can be contacted anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

