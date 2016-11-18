Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are urging the public to help them find a “high risk” missing woman.

Denise Bristol, 38, of Holmfirth , was last seen at 8.30pm last night when she went our for a walk and didn’t return home.

Detectives from Huddersfield CID have specialist officers out looking or her and the police helicopter is on standby for when the weather improves.

Holme Valley Mountain Rescue Team have also been called out.

Det Insp George Bardell urged people to keep a look out for the mum of three.

He said: “We’re very concerned for her welfare, given the weather, and the fact she’s not been seen for 18 hours.

“She’s a vulnerable female and well known in the Holmfirth area.”

Denise, a mum of three, was last seen at Cliff Road in Holmfirth.

She is described as stocky and around 5ft 6ins tall with black short hair tied up in a bun and was last seen wearing a red hoody, blue trousers and dark blue shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Kirklees CID on 101 referencing log number 129 of November 18.

