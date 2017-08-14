Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are appealing tonight for help in tracing a missing pensioner.

West Yorkshire Police issued an appeal for information about the whereabouts of Barry Nicholson.

Mr Nicholson is 75 years old and has gone missing from the Brighouse area.

He is white, around 5ft tall and has a long white beard and grey hair.

The Force has issued appeals on social media, including Twitter and Facebook.

A police spokesman said Mr Nicholson was known to frequent public houses in Brighouse and to walk around the area.

Inspector Mark Wheeler of Calderdale District Police said: "Anyone who sees Mr Nicholson or knows his whereabouts is asked to contact the Calderdale special operations room via 101 and quote log number 1428 of 14th August, as we are concerned for his welfare."