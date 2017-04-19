Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fears are growing for a teenage girl who left home to meet a friend but never arrived.

Ellie Moccia, 15, was last seen leaving her home in Brockholes last night (Tuesday) between 5pm and 5.30pm.

Family say she was going to catch a bus to meet a friend in Holmfirth and stay at her house – but didn’t show up.

Ellie’s sister Lauren posted an appeal on social media to spread the word and reach out to Ellie.

She wrote: “Her friend who was waiting at the bus stop in Holmfirth for her has rang [sic] my mum to tell her she never arrived.

“Her phone is off which is very unlike her as she’s always on it.

“There has been no drama for her to run away and if so it would be the first time.

“We have contacted friends nobody has seen her and nobody can get in touch with her.

“As you can imagine we are very worried. Please if anyone knows anything let us know ASAP.”

A Facebook group has also been set up called Find Ellie Moccia.

Anyone who may have seen Ellie or who has any information is urged to contact a member of the Moccia family.

Her disappearance comes after news last night that Alicia Moran , 14, of Linthwaite, has been found safe and well in Bristol after leaving her home in Linthwaite.

A man has been arrested in connection with Alicia’s disappearance.