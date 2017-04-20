Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are appealing to trace a 15-year-old who has been missing from the Halifax for SEVEN days.

Ester Taruvinga, who also goes by the name Amazing Grace, was last seen on Thursday April 13 and police are growing concerned for her welfare.

Ester has links to the Wortley and Beeston areas of Leeds and it believed she may be in one of those areas.

Ester is described as black, approximately 5ft 3 tall, with shoulder length wavy hair, brown eyes and a small scar on her chin. She was last seen wearing a long black leather jacket and white Nike trainers, and was carrying a blue leather handbag.

Acting Detective Inspector Toby Facey, of Calderdale District Police, said: “Clearly our concerns are growing for Ester and I would appeal to anyone who may have seen her in the last seven days to get in touch with police.

“We believe Ester may be in Leeds and, equally, I would appeal directly to Ester to speak to police to let us know she is okay.”

Anyone with any information on Ester or her whereabouts is asked to contact police via 101.