Police are appealing for information to trace a missing teenager with links to Dewsbury.

Jennifer Budi, 15, who is from the Bramley area of Leeds, was last seen yesterday at around lunchtime.

She is Hungarian and is described as white, approximately 5ft 2 and with long brown hair.

Jennifer also wears a diamante stud in her lip and was last seen wearing white jeans, a beige vest top and a white jacket, which may have had black sleeves.

She is believed to have links to the Gipton, Harehills and Dewsbury areas.

Anyone with any information about her whereabouts is asked to contact police via 101 quoting log number 1489 of 11/09.