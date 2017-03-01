Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A naked man has been reported lurking around the Calder Valley Greenway in Mirfield.

The man, described as appearing “completely naked”, was spotted around 7am yesterday (Tuesday) on the Greenway near Hopton Primary School in Lower Hopton.

A resident was running with his dog when he spotted the exhibitionist – thought to be in his 30s with black hair – in bushes off Woodend Road.

The man, who did not want to be named, said: “I was returning from my run with my dog and as I ran through the entrance to the Greenway by the football pitch I saw a parked car reversed up against the blocked off railway bridge.

“As I continued running up the incline my dog growled and I shouted at her as I thought she was going over to where young people tend to park their cars. As I glanced over my shoulder from about 50 metres away I saw the guy and he immediately ducked down and tried to hide.

“I did think about shouting at him to see what he was doing but I’m not stupid as people caught in this situation can act completely irrationally.”

The man said he went home before calling the police .

Other local people claimed on Facebook to have seen the naked man before.

