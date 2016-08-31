Login Register
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Have you seen the pyramid of poo at Baitings Reservoir?

  • By

Yorkshire Water build poo emoji pyramid to encourage dog walkers to pick up after their pets

Yorkshire Water's poo pyramid

A poo pyramid is not something usually featuring in picturesque scenery.

But staff at Yorkshire Water have built one themselves in a bid to curtail the problems of dog mess littering local footpaths around our reservoirs.

The giant poo pile - built out of soft toys of the poo emoji - was built up at Baitlings Reservoir where the company have been battling with dogwalkers to clean up their pets’ mess.

The reservoir near Ripponden is, according to Yorkshire Water, one of the worst places in the region for dog fouling.

The “Big Scoop” campaign has been launched along with the Dogs Trust in an aim to encourage more dog walkers to act responsibly.

Today (Wednesday) is National Dog Poo Awareness Day (yes, it’s a thing), and was the perfect opportunity to reveal the eye-catching photos of the pyramid.

Yorkshire Water's poo pyramid

Alastair Harvey, Recreation Advisor at Yorkshire Water,said: “We welcome dog owners to our sites but leaving dog mess spoils the experience for our other visitors.”

The firm have revealed they spent £60,000 in the past five years cleaning up dog mess from footpaths.

Most reservoirs popular with walkers have bins provided for those cleaning up after their pets.

Alex Jackson, from Dogs Trust, said: “Failing to pick up after your dog gives other dogs and their owners a bad name, and, whilst it is a small minority who don’t scoop their dogs poop, we are hoping the Big Scoop will remind everyone to keep their local area dog poo free.”

1 of 4

