We all love a Maccies.

Despite the health warnings, there’s just something about those golden arches that keeps us coming back for more.

Granted, Huddersfield McDonald’s is no Ritz and many say you get what you pay for, but if you’re a regular there’s a way you can always guarantee the quality of your Big Mac.

Asking for a receipt means you’ll get the freshest food, according to one staff member.

Kamran Adam, who previously worked at a London branch, says staff always give the freshest burgers - which haven’t been sat on the hot plate for hours - to customers who ask for receipts.

And it’s all down to some mystery diners who use their receipts to rate the service and food online, according to a report on Mirror Online .

Kamran wrote on Quora - a site for sharing insider knowledge - that customers who ask for receipts may be doing so for potential reimbursement purposes. As a result, staff are keen to make an eager impression on them.

Mystery shoppers now use a promotion called ‘Food for Thoughts’, rather than the one Adan cites (Gap Busters), and it asks participants to fill out a survey about their experience.

If you use Food For Thoughts you will be rewarded with food vouchers as a way of saying thank you but you cannot get these without presenting a receipt.