Did you spot this huge plane over West Yorkshire?

What an amazing sight for plane spotters.

This Boeing C-17 military transport aircraft was spotted above West Yorkshire earlier today, although only a few people knew what it was.

The impressive plane flew over Leeds Bradford Airport in the afternoon and was also spotted in the sky above Dewsbury, Rothwell and Otley.

Twitter users posted photos on twitter, saying how impressive it looked against a blue sky.

Leeds Bradford Airport posted a video and commented: "What a sight. Did you spot the #C17 flying over LBA this afternoon? #RAF #avgeek #aviation."

Twitter/NorseSon C17 aircraft over West Yorkshire

It added: "The C17 currently around @LBIAirport is conducting mutual training with us here at LBA. #RAF."

Twitter user @NorseSon said: "It's a great sight seeing the C17 fly over West Yorkshire on a day like today."

Ash Milnes said on Twitter: "RAF C17 Hercules circling LBA doing practice approaches to runway. Just been over Dewsbury at 3000ft."