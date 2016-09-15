Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Did you spot this huge plane over West Yorkshire?

  • Updated
  • By

Photos posted on social media by plane spotters

Military aircraft at Leeds Bradford Airport
Video loading
The video will start in 8s Cancel
Click to play Tap to play

What an amazing sight for plane spotters.

This Boeing C-17 military transport aircraft was spotted above West Yorkshire earlier today, although only a few people knew what it was.

The impressive plane flew over Leeds Bradford Airport in the afternoon and was also spotted in the sky above Dewsbury, Rothwell and Otley.

Twitter users posted photos on twitter, saying how impressive it looked against a blue sky.

Leeds Bradford Airport posted a video and commented: "What a sight. Did you spot the #C17 flying over LBA this afternoon? #RAF #avgeek #aviation."

Twitter/NorseSon C17 aircraft over West Yorkshire
C17 aircraft over West Yorkshire

It added: "The C17 currently around @LBIAirport is conducting mutual training with us here at LBA. #RAF."

Twitter user @NorseSon said: "It's a great sight seeing the C17 fly over West Yorkshire on a day like today."

Ash Milnes said on Twitter: "RAF C17 Hercules circling LBA doing practice approaches to runway. Just been over Dewsbury at 3000ft."

Today's top stories

Bizarre scenes amid the M62 congestion Latest from the court rooms Video of man hit by lightning Seatbelt may have saved crash victim
1 of 4

Recently Published

Another UFO spotted in the skies above Huddersfield...

A witness saw the object in the sky above Bolster Moor on Saturday

Previous Articles

"Wing walk" in memory of WW2 bomber crew killed in Huddersfield

Friends Karen Todd and Sharon Pearson will walk 72 miles

Related Tags

Organisations
Leeds Bradford Airport
Twitter
Armed Forces
Places
Dewsbury

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

  1. Lindley Moor
    Giant warehouse at Lindley Moor ready to open in New Year
  2. Dewsbury
    Detectives hunt masked thugs after terrifying knifepoint robbery in Dewsbury
  3. Leeds Bradford Airport
    Did you spot this huge plane over West Yorkshire?
  4. West Yorkshire Police
    M62 drivers putting lives at risk by ignoring red X signs
  5. Kirklees Magistrates Court
    Court briefs: Stealing mobile phones, causing unnecessary suffering to a dog and drink driving

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent