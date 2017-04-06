Are you one of those people who never forgets a face?
It's actually a special skill - and experts are conducting research to identify people who have it.
Super recognisers have been helping the Met police catch criminals - and if you score top marks in a series of tests, you could put yourself forward.
The first test is below - if you score highly, you can sign up to take part in further tests to see if you have this rare talent.
The research is led by Dr Josh P Davis at the University of Greenwich, who says: "We think super-recognition is nature, rather than nurture, but I can't say 100%.
"People tend to emerge in their 20s and 30s, we're not really finding any super-recognisers in their teens so far."
Currently the researchers are trying to find out whether super recognition runs in the family - and are on the lookout for parents and children to take part in the research. Click here to take part in the test.