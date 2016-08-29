Login Register
Have you taken a great picture of Huddersfield? Here's your chance to put it in our 2017 Examiner calendar

  By

We want to see your photographs - and give them a platform where everyone can admire them

We're on the hunt for the best pictures of Huddersfield for our official 2017 Examiner calendar.

We know how beautiful our town is and we’ve been sent some amazing images of Huddersfield throughout the year, but now is the chance for your favourite pictures to feature in our calendar.

So if you have a keen eye for photography and think you have a picture worthy to feature in our calendar submit your images now!

We’re hoping to see pictures that showcase our town and the stunning countryside surrounding it.

They could be of well-known landmarks like Emley Moor Mast or some of the gorgeous scenery.

Don’t forget to think about which season you’d like it to feature in, and remember that images must be high quality and landscape to be printed as part of the calendar.

The closing date to send your photos in is midnight on Sunday, September 11.

We will then put together a selection of the best ones and ask you all to vote.

The calendar will be made available to all of our readers to claim for free by collecting tokens, which will be printed in the Examiner.

Voting for the best images to feature starts Monday, September 19, and will close Thursday, October 6.

Terms and Conditions:

The person submitting the photo must be the original photographer. The Huddersfield Examiner accept no responsibility for any misrepresented photographs. All photographs must be high resolution ideally at least 300dpi, preferably landscape. No watermarked photographs will be accepted. All photographs voted into the calendar will be captioned.

Entrance to the competition may automatically involve the publishing of the photograph. Photos may be used in paper and on www.examiner.co.uk and associated social media sites as they see fit. All pictures entered correctly into the competition will be considered for shortlisting to go through to the voting stage. Photos will be shortlisted and categorised into months as deemed appropriate by the shortlisting panel. The panel’s decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into.

The Huddersfield Examiner cannot be held responsible for the quality of photographic print or for missing/non-featured photos. Final images will be decided via an online reader vote.

By submitting a photo you agree to all terms and conditions.

