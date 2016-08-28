Beaverbrooks jewellers on King Street, Huddersfield, is calling on local couples to share their engagement selfie

A jewellers is giving romantic couples a diamond of a chance to win a pair of wedding rings worth £2,000 – in return for a snap of their proposal.

Beaverbrooks, on King Street in Huddersfield town centre, is calling on couples to share their engagement selfie, after finding that 42% capture the special moment to share with friends and family on social media.

Clare Watson, store manager at Beaverbrooks Huddersfield, said: “Engagements are becoming almost as important as the big day itself.

“It’s not only picking the perfect ring that counts for couples but also the location, atmosphere and little details that mean a lot to them that really make a proposal special.

“The rise in social media means that proposals are documented in a way we’ve never seen before. While the ring is still the key focus, couples are going above and beyond to make their engagement memorable and shareable.”

Huddersfield Town centre jewellers Beaverbrooks

The family-run jewellers found 87% of posing partners said it was important for them to look good in their engagement selfie – 53% of women even had their hair done for the occasion, 47% had their nails done and 34% bought a new outfit.

Celebrating the new trend, Beaverbrooks Huddersfield is showcasing this passion for detail by offering local couples the chance to win a pair of wedding rings worth £2,000. Loved-up pairs simply need to post their #engagementselfie to @beaverbrooksthejewellers on Instagram or @beaverbrooks on Facebook and Twitter before September 23.

For more information on the competition and to see a gallery of eight different types of engagement selfies identified by Beaverbrooks, visit beaverbrooks.co.uk/picture-perfect-proposal.