More than two million spectators lined the route of the Tour de Yorkshire.

And organisers Welcome to Yorkshire are looking at the possibility of a four-day race with a two-day women’s race next year.

They say 2.2million people watched the three-day race in person.

And there was a bumper crowd of one million fans turning out to watch the epic finale to the 2017 Tour de Yorkshire which saw Serge Pauwels claim the stage and overall victory.

Not since the 2014 Tour de France Grand Départ has Yorkshire experienced such a huge figure on a single day of racing.

Fans in Brighouse, Cleckheaton, Honley, Holmfirth and Mirfield packed the streets to cheer on the cyclists.

Spectators on Sunday helped ensure the third edition was officially the biggest one yet with overall attendances rising from 2 million to 2.2 million year on year.

TV coverage of the race was beamed to a record 180 countries globally.

On Twitter this week Welcome to Yorkshire asked: “Who’d like to see @UCI_cycling give us permission to have a 4 day @letouryorkshire next year (including a 2 day Women’s race)? #4Yorkshire”

They would need to have talks with Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), the world governing body of cycling, before a future.