Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Co-op needs you!

The group, which runs everything from convenience stores to funeral parlours, has set itself an ambitious target of recruiting 7,500 new members in Huddersfield in 2017 – a 25% increase on current numbers.

Nationally, the organisation plans to enroll a million new members by the end of the year following the launch of its new customer offer in September last year.

Co-op members get a 5% reward for any purchases they make of own-brand products and services, with a further 1% going to charities. Since the scheme launched, Co-op members nationally have earned £15m with a further £3m being raised for more than 4,000 local good causes.

Reaching its membership target for 2017, will help the Co-op achieve its 2018 goal of having 50% of sales across all its businesses coming from members.

Shane Meadows, creator of Bafta award-winning feature film and TV series This is England, has made a series of short films to illustrate the Co-op’s support for local causes.

Rufus Olins, chief membership officer at the Co-op, said: “The Co-op is back and our members and our communities are once again at the heart of all we do. In looking to grow our membership significantly in 2017, we are looking to grow the Co-op economy and the very positive impact it can have in communities throughout the UK.”