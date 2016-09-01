Login Register
Do you want to volunteer with Guide Dogs for the Blind?

Guide Dogs for the Blind needs volunteers, including a group fundraising co-ordinator and a treasurer for its Huddersfield branch

A guide dog puppy in training
A guide dog puppy in training

Volunteers are needed to help the Huddersfield fundraising branch of Guide Dogs for the Blind.

Along with general volunteers, the charity is looking for a fundraising group co-ordinator to plan and organise events and a treasurer to keep income and expenditure records

Charlotte Walton, community fundraiser, said: “Fundraising in the community for Guide Dogs is both rewarding and great fun. We have a team of volunteers in the area who are committed to the cause, some of whom are puppy walkers, some are guide dog owners and some simply want to support a fabulous charity.

“There are a number of roles available but for various reasons, we find ourselves without a treasurer or a group co-ordinator in the area and would love to hear from anyone with good organisational or book-keeping skills to come forward and join our team of volunteers. The roles are not at all onerous and you can volunteer as much or as little of your time as you want.”

Guide Dogs for the Blind will also provide advice, support and training.

Click here to find out more.

