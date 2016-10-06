Login Register
Do you have what it takes to be a PCSO?

West Yorkshire Police open recruitment for PCSOs

Police recruitment opens

West Yorkshire Police are now recruiting more PCSOs.

The force already has 523 and needs more over the next 12 months.

One of those who is just going through the training is PCSO Trainee Emma Whitcombe who has talked about her new role.

Emma said: “I want to be out there in the community helping and assisting where I can. The training is intense but it is rewarding.

“I am three weeks into the training and we’ve all surprised each other with how much we’ve learned.”

She added: “As a PCSO you can get in to the community and break down those barriers and make the relationships that are maybe getting missed out on.”

Fellow trainee PCSO Richie Foster from Calderdale added: “The training for me was a lot better than I thought it was going to be.

“Today we’ve dealt with role plays and ‘pretend’ anti-social behaviour. Would I have been able to do that three weeks ago before the training? ‘No’”

“Now I feel really proud about how we’ve done. ”

Anyone considering applying can have their questions answered in a Live Web Chat.

Resourcing Manager Danny Wilks will host the online web chat on Monday, October 10 from 7pm-8pm on the force’s website to provide further information about the recruitment process.

During the last recruitment drive in July the Force received 274 applications.

Assistant Chief Constable Andy Battle said: “There is no career quite like policing and we are seeking the very best to join us.

“People from diverse backgrounds and cultures are welcomed into West Yorkshire Police to bring with them fresh ideas and a variety of skills, attitudes and experiences.”

The recruitment window will run until Sunday, October 23.

Those who wish to join in should visit www.westyorkshire.police.uk/recruitment/recruitment-webchat .

