Whatsapp users are being urged to ignore a new scam offering them a big money voucher for Asda.

The scam involves a supposed £250 ASDA voucher that is circulating on the social messaging service. Predictably, it's fabricated and fake.

Users who frequent the service have been told to ignore the message, the Birmingham Mail reports.

ASDA itself, which is owned by Walmart, has also issued a statement advising people to steer clear of it.

How to avoid the scam

This is what the message looks like:

The easiest way to spot if it's phoney is the spelling and grammar mistakes - "Enjoy and thanks me later", for example.

Secondly, Love Money advise that if you type the URL http// www.asda.com/mycoupon into your browser or Google it, the page does not exist on ASDA. If you do click it (don't bother) it will just take you to the scammer's website.

Also, it says it is because ASDA celebrating its 68th anniversary - so it's not exactly a momentous landmark figure.

There seems to be something similar to this every week and this wouldn't happen if people didn't keep falling for it, so make sure you aren't one of them.