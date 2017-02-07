Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A dad-of-two who decorates his Mirfield home with Christmas lights every year for charity has raised more money than ever before.

Derek Highe, 59, has turned his suburban semi into a Christmas wonderland for more than a decade.

Every year he raises money for charity, mostly through donations, and hundreds of people stop by as part of their Christmas celebrations.

For the last few years Derek has raised money for Dalton-based Kirkwood Hospice and this year’s total is a record-breaking £5,743.25, more than twice last year’s total.

Derek said: “It’s just been unbelievable and I can’t thank people enough for all their support and kindness.

“I would like to thank every single person who came to look at the lights and make a donation. We usually get £40 or £50 a night in donations but this year we were getting £100 a night. It’s just amazing.”

Over the last 13 years Derek has raised around £35,000. A big Huddersfield Town fan, who regularly takes part in the Pedal for Pounds fundraising bike ride, Derek last year received two community awards for his charity work.