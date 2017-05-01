Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Most youngsters can only dream of finding a four-leaf clover.

But eagle-eyed Lily Dillon from Hartshead has found both a four leaf and five leaf one.

And it’s certainly made mum Claire jealous.

She said: “I spent half my childhood trying to find one, but never did. We were walking along a footpath to watch the Tour de Yorkshire come past when I saw Lily stop and retrace her steps.

“She had somehow spotted the five-leaf clover next to the path.”

When the family – including dad Michael and six-year-old sister Belle – went on holiday to France last year Lily found a four-leaf clover.

Claire said: “Lily said she was bored and so I said ‘why don’t you try to find a four-leaf clover?’ She was back within a couple of minutes with one. We framed that one and will now be framing the five-leaf one.

“Lily is partially deaf and we think this has made her very bright and she seems to have developed a photographic memory. When she found the four-leaf clover she put it under her pillow and got a gift of a game of tiddlywinks. She hopes this will earn her a bigger prize and she’s hoping for money ... more than the tooth fairy would bring.”

Lily, a pupil at Hartshead Junior and Infant School, was walking along a footpath that runs alongside the Kirklees estate at Hartshead heading towards Leeds Road at Cooper Bridge when she made her discovery.

Clovers with more than the usual three leaves are genetic mutations of the regular plant.

Roughly one in 10,000 clovers have four leaves and, although no official figures exist to demonstrate how rare a five-leaf clover is, some sources say you have just a one in 20,000 chance of finding one.

But apparently even rarer clovers have six and seven leaves ... or even more,

Each leaf on the clover is said to represent something – the first is for faith, the second for hope, the third for love, the fourth for luck and the fifth for wealth.

According to the website Clovers online: “The superstition for the 5-leaf clover is extra good luck and attracting money. The 6-leaf clover is sometimes believed to symbolise fame.”