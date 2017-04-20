Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man had to be sprayed with CS gas after charging down his stairs at police and shouting: “You’ll have to come and fight me!”

Stuart Doherty pleaded guilty to two charges of obstructing a police constable when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

The officers attended at his home in Popeley Rise, Cleckheaton, on April 1 following reports of a domestic incident.

They found the 40-year-old construction manager at the top of the staircase.

Jill Seddon, prosecuting, said: “The first officer tried to get him to come down and the defendant suggested: ‘You’ll have to come up and fight me!’

“He then charged down the stairs and collided with the officer stood at the bottom.”

As Doherty continued to struggle, the officers were forced to use CS gas on him to bring him under control.

He was arrested and during interview told police that he was not prepared to go easily or quietly.

Robert Dawson, mitigating, said that his client had earlier been through a custody battle that had not gone his way.

He told the court: “He’d gone to the pub to write to his children and drunk some beer and a bottle of wine.

“His partner came to the pub, was unhappy that he was there and took him back home.

“There was then a separate incident and as a result police were called.”

District Judge David Scanlon told Doherty: “Police have got a job to do and need to be able to do their job and move on.

“It doesn’t assist anybody when they’re tied up with issues like this.”

He fined Doherty £200 and told him to pay £85 costs plus £30 victim surcharge.