Rocketing train fires have sparked widespread criticism with some of the fares from Huddersfield to London now more than £250. Here University of Huddersfield Professor of Transport and Economics Colin Bamford comments on the New Year rail fare increases and asks what can we do about the rising price of rail travel?

What would you do if I gave you £254? A nice weekend in Istanbul? Pay for the car to be serviced? Reduce the Christmas credit card bill?

Or, wait for it, buy a standard class anytime return rail ticket form Huddersfield to King’s Cross?

Not many would opt for the latter, but it puts the most recent increase in rail fares in perspective. Average ticket prices for regulated fares, such as season tickets and ‘walk on’ anytime travel, increased by 3.4% from the beginning of January, the biggest increase since 2013. An average season ticket for commuters is now just less than £3,000. Other unregulated fares, such as advance purchase tickets, are determined by the train operating companies usually on a demand and supply basis. Many of these have increased.

There is a growing view that high rail fares are driving passengers back on to the roads. This is hardly surprising given the scale of recent increases in relation to pay. In real terms fares have been increasing at double the rate of wages. A local example is the anytime fare between Manchester and Huddersfield. Now £20.30, or around £3,000-4,000 a year depending on how many days a person travels.

The UK has by far the most expensive rail fares in the EU. It is easy to blame this on privatisation. This is the view of the rail unions who again this week have renewed their calls for a return to a nationalised railway.

As an economist, I see a lot of logic in this – natural monopoly argument. I also see the benefits of privatisation in terms of increased investment, falling subsidy and improved operational efficiency. New investment especially would not be at today’s high level if it had to come exclusively from the public purse. Our part of the UK has done reasonably well through the new Hitachi trains soon to be running on the East Coast Main Line, a promise of an update on the trans-Pennine line and maybe even HS3 let alone HS2.

It may come as a surprise that we do have a form of nationalisation in Network Rail, which is responsible for the track and signalling on the railways. We also have nationalisation in those train companies that are part-owned by foreign governments (SNCF in Govia, DB in Arriva, Hong Kong’s MTR Corporation in South West Trains and Netherland’s Abellio in East Anglian Trains). The UK government could take rail back into full public ownership quite easily on a rolling basis once franchises terminate. It might please a few politicians, but there is no way that it would result in major changes to the fares that are currently charged. The public purse does not have the resource to increase subsidies, particularly when more is urgently needed for the NHS.

So, to avoid paying £254 to get to London:

* Travel off-peak

* Book well ahead

* Look at alternatives (Virgin West Coast or East Midland Trains)

* Research single ticket price

* Check if you can get a ‘split’ fare, for example, to Peterborough and then another from there to London