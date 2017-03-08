Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A hospital outpatients department has won Huddersfield’s top architectural award.

At last night’s Huddersfield Civic Society Design Awards it was revealed that the Acre Street Outpatient Centre opposite Huddersfield Royal Infirmary won the overall award.

The judges said: “It is an important contribution to Lindley’s heritage through the conversion and restoration of a landmark structure and important addition to the town’s medical facilities.”

The outpatients centre also jointly won the best refurbishment award, with the judges adding: “This £14m outpatient centre combines a thorough and sensitive refurbishment of an important local landmark, a Grade II listed former wire mill, with a bold new public entrance. The steel and glass entrance echoes the robust yet functional design of the original multi-storied building which dates from the early 19th century.

“The refurbishment of the building has retained essential architectural and historic features, such as the pedimented main block, while the internal décor is lively and welcoming.”

The other joint winner of the refurbishment award was Epicure Bar and Kitchen, 37-39 Queensgate.

The judges said: “While there has been relatively limited new development completed in the town centre over the past two years, there has been a number of worthy refurbishment projects, particularly in respect of cafes, restaurants and public houses.

“Epicure, formerly known as the ‘Coffee Kabin’, occupies an ashlar faced building dating from the early Victorian period. It is one of a number of architecturally important buildings fronting Queensgate, some of which have witnessed mixed fortunes in recent years. This refurbishment, though, has been conducted with care, with discreet signage that is compatible with the building’s character. The internal refit, with its bare stone walls, scrubbed wooden floors and chunky furniture, complements these qualities whilst creating a relaxed and comfortable atmosphere.”

The best shop front award was won by Icestone Gelato on John William Street, Huddersfield, and the judges said: “The business is in complete contrast to the many poor shop fronts and often illegal signs along this section of John William Street.”

And they added about Icestone Gelato: “This shop front illustrates how new owners are willing not only to invest in Huddersfield as part of an expanding company portfolio but have done so with brio and flair. Icestone Gelato has replaced the former Toni and Guy hairdressing salon within a listed group of buildings that form an architecturally and historically important part of Huddersfield Town Centre Conservation Area. The architect has created a very contemporary and functional shop window, with a stylish interior.

“Icestone Gelato has demonstrated that good modern design can be accommodated successfully within historic buildings. Huddersfield Civic Society would urge Kirklees as the local planning authority, to ensure planning and listed building infringements are enforced.”

The best residential development award has gone to 30 Ballroyd Lane, Longwood, owned by Mr Aquil Khan.

The judges were impressed at how it fits in with the history of the surrounding area.

They said: “This detached dwelling house is a good example of how new investment can create attractive modern living space while respecting the architecture and built heritage of the area that surrounds it.

“The hillside setting has resulted in a structure that on Ballroyd Lane is just one storey in height while the main elevation to the south west is more than storeys, making use of the slope to provide light and good views. The built form reflects the 19th Century dwellings of local domestic weaving and mill settlements such as Golcar and Longwood itself.”

The Huddersfield Daily Examiner Readers’ Award has gone to The Packhorse Centre (King Street Frontage).

The judges said: “Though Huddersfield town centre is renowned for the quality of its buildings, redevelopment, particularly during the 1950s and 60s saw the construction of many buildings that were of little architectural merit. The Packhorse Centre could be counted as one of these developments.

“More recently, though, it has undergone improvements, not only to breathe new life into the shopping arcade, but to improve the facades. Particularly successful has been the King Street frontage which combines comprehensive refurbishment incorporating the cladding of fascias, new signage and glazing. Perhaps this is best illustrated by the frontage that incorporates Patisserie Valerie with part of a Chinese buffet restaurant above. This owes much to both the Packhorse Centre and to this particular business, with its clean lines, neat fascias and canopy and attractive shop window.

“The overall result has not only improved the visual quality of King Street but helped maintain the economic vitality of this key retail area.”