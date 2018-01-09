Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A young burglar has been given a shorter jail sentence after a judge said he didn’t think he was a lost cause.

Kieran Rayner, 22, faced a jail term of about two years and five months under the so-called “three strikes” legislation after he and others stole high-value equipment including an Apple Macbook following a party at a flat in Wood Street, Huddersfield, last November.

Rayner, of Oaklands Drive, Soothill, Batley, had previous convictions on his record for burglary offences and would have been locked up for the mandatory minimum term of 876 days, but a senior judge decided it would be unjust to impose that sentence.

Rayner appeared before Bradford Crown Court via a video link to HMP Leeds and during the hearing he read from a letter he had written explaining how remorseful he was for getting involved in the offence.

The defendant told the Recorder of Bradford Judge Jonathan Durham Hall QC: ”I am genuinely sorry from the bottom of my heart.”

The judge said it was a very well written letter and he noted that Rayner’s previous offending was not as serious as the latest burglary which he had admitted.

Judge Durham Hall explained that one of Rayner’s previous house burglary offences had been committed when he was very young and the other was three years ago.

“The government has said judges must impose a minimum term of 876 days (for a three strike offender) unless the court is satisfied it would be unjust to do so,” the judge told Rayner.

“I do think it would be unjust to do that because I don’t think you are a lost cause yet Mr Rayner.”

After the judge imposed an 18-month jail term on Rayner the defendant thanked him for his leniency.

“Don’t you come back. Don’t let me down,” the judge told him.